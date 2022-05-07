JUCO softball: Jesika Lowe’s gem helps Waubonsee top Kishwaukee

DeKALB – Jesika Lowe took care of business on the mound, Julia Gonzalez took care of business at the plate, and the two local products helped Waubonsee Community College down Kishwaukee College, 5-1, on Friday at the DeKalb Park District Sports and Recreation Center.
The Chiefs (17-17) were celebrating their sophomore day and moved the celebration up to DeKalb and inside to avoid being rained out.
“It was a little different, but we got used to it,” said Lowe, an Indian Creek graduate who scattered six hits, struck out three and walked two. “It would have been nice to play outside, but at least we were able to come inside and get our sophomore game.”
The Chiefs broke through off Kishwaukee starter Kya Logston in the third. Gonzalez, who was 3 for 19 entering the game, ripped the first of two doubles to right-center. The Plano grad ended up scoring on a groundout by Oswego East grad Jori Peters.
Kishwaukee coach Eric Simmons lifted Logston in the fourth for fellow sophomore Carli Klein, wanting to give both of his sophomores some work in their final game – the Chiefs play Saturday and then in the NJCAA Division II Region 4 tournament, but the Kougars (5-35) are done.
Klein walked two batters, hit a third and gave up a wild pitch to score a run. After a strikeout, she gave up Gonzalez’s second double, a two-run blast to the gap in right-center again. Logston then came back on to pitch and escaped the jam.
“She had a couple rockets today. Awesome for her,” Waubonsee coach Joe Spittzeri said. “When she’s hitting well, she hits to right-center. She’s been bumped around a little bit this year, in and out of the lineup, so she’s working to get back in. But she did a good job today.”
The Kougars got on the board in the top of the fifth when Kendal Anseteth doubled home Logston. But in the bottom of the inning Waubonsee got the run back when Kaneland grad Ronnie Latka ripped a double to center, scoring Taylor Wyeth.
It was one of two earned runs Logston gave up on four hits in 5 2/3 innings of nonconsecutive work.
“We wanted to make sure both sophomores got time in the circle today, so Kya stepped out to center field and was ready to step back in, and she was fantastic,” Simmons said. “She’s been a bulldog for me, always ready to take the ball and battle.”
Gonzalez said it felt great to get back into the lineup and make the most of the start, going 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
“It felt like the way I used to play in travel ball,” Gonzalez said. “It felt like I never stopped. It was second nature for me.”
Samantha Koper was 2 for 3 for the Kougars, who outhit the Chiefs, 6-5. Simmons said a couple of key plays kept the game from being closer.
Kayla Wiedemann opened the second with a single to right but was doubled up when DeKalb grad Katie Taylor hammered a shot to right that Peters snagged. In the fourth, Anseth ripped a shot to start the inning, but Wyeth came away with it to rob hit.
The Kougars went on to load the bases that inning but not score.
“We played Waubonsee earlier in the year, and they handed it to us pretty well,” Simmons said. “Jesika Lowe, the pitcher out there, has been pretty outstanding for them her whole career. And I thought we hit the ball really, really well off of her today. They made a couple big plays, and that was kind of the difference in the game.”