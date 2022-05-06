Local sports roundup for Thursday, May 5

The Indian Creek girls track team took second Thursday at the Little 10 Invitational.
The Timberwolves finished with 109 points, behind champion Newark’s 169. IMSA was third with 78.
Jolee Larson won three titles – winning the 800 (2:44.23), 1,600 (6:00.51) and 3,200 (12:05.49).
The 4x100 relay team of Ellie Bend, Brooke Probst, Reagan Gibson and Kaitlyn Frazier won in 55.5 seconds.
Reagan Gibson was the pole vault champ, clearing 3.2 meters.
BNC meet: G-K took seventh with 49 points, and Rockford Christian won with 112 points.
Ellie Logsdon took second in the 200 in 27.16 and won the triple jump with a leap of 31-0.25.
PREP SOFTBALL
Rock Falls 21, Genoa-Kingston 1: Violet Northrup had the only hit for the Cogs in the home loss.
Northrup doubled and scored in the third inning.
PREP BASEBALL
Dixon 4-6, Genoa-Kingston 1-1: At Dixon, the Cogs were swept in a doubleheader.
Nolan Perry, Justyn Ferrara and Connor Grimm had hits in both games for G-K.