High School Sports Roundup for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Abby Latka singled home the eventual winning run in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday in a thrilling 4-3 win for Kaneland over host Ottawa.
The Knights finally caught the Pirates with a three-run fifth inning to knot the Interstate 8 Conference game at 3. The big hit came from Emily Olp. Her double brought the game even for Kaneland (8-4, 5-0). Grace Algrim struck out 11 in the complete-game effort for the Knights.
Girls Soccer
Morris 2, Indian Creek 1: At Shabonna, Emma Turner scored in the 58th minute for Indian Creek in the nonconference contest. The Timberwolves fell to 6-6-1 on the season.
Kaneland 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Knights (13-3-1) scored five times in the first half in the nonconference contest to defeat the Royals (7-3).
Baseball
Kaneland 13, Sandwich 3 (6 inn.): At Maple Park, a run or more in every inning lifted the Knights in the Interstate 8 contest. Parker Violett drove in a pair for Kaneland (13-7, 8-4). Junior Luke Wituk struck out two in four innings of work.
Naperville 6, DeKalb 3: At DeKalb, the teams combined to score all nine runs in the sixth inning of the DuPage Valley Conference game. Senior Jack Keck had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a run for DeKalb (4-17, 1-11). Bryson Buhk and Maddux Clarence also drove in runs for the Barbs.
Boys Tennis
Rockford Lutheran 3, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Caleb Hwang and Vaughn Blad won at No. 2 doubles, and Sam Regelbrugge and Matt Manugas took No. 3 doubles for the Knights in the nonconference dual meet.