High school sports roundup for Monday, May 2

Tia Durst hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as Sycamore collected a 12-6 Interstate 8 Conference win over host Morris on Monday.
Brooklyn Snodgrass hit a home run and drove in two runs. Paige Collie, Emily Puentes, Addison McLaughlin and Jalyna Polichnowski each had an RBI.
Kaneland 21, Plano 0 (4 inn.): At Maple Park, the Knights tallied 16 hits for an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Kyra Johnson struck out three through two innings, and Morgan Iwanski threw two innings in relief.
Kailey Plank drove in two runs. Emily Olp, Jenna Harper, Lexi Workman, Olivia Stoker, Mackenzie Hardy and Corinne Pugh all drove in runs.
Waubonsie Valley 11, DeKalb 1 (5 inn.): At Waubonsie, the Barbs were limited to only two hits in the DuPage Valley Conference loss.
Dixon 7, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Dixon, the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
BASEBALL
Naperville Central 13, DeKalb 2 (5 inn.): At DeKalb, Jack Keck drove in the only runs for the Barbs in a DVC loss. Nate Nunez had two hits.
Hinckley-Big Rock 15, Indian Creek 2: At Shabbona, Martin Ledbetter homered, scored four times and drove in two runs for the Royals in a Little Ten Conference victory.
Josh Badal and Richard Hintzsche each drove in two runs, and Ben Jourdan scored three times.
Hintzsche struck out four through four, and Johnson fanned four through three innings.
Kaneland 10, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, Parker Violett homered and drove in two runs to lead the Knights to an Interstate 8 victory.
Patrick Collins, Collin Miller, Luke Wituk and Cole Pugh each had an RBI.
Jake Bianco struck out four through five innings.
Rock Falls 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, the Cogs fell in BNC action. Nolan Perry went 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 6, North Boone 1: At Genoa, Yuliza Fuentes scored four times to lead the Cogs to a BNC victory.
Samantha Wendt and Jaida Modesto each scored a goal. Modesto, Wendt, Kenna Braheny and Anna Martinez each tallied assists.
Woodstock 6, Indian Creek 2: At Woodstock, the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action. Emma Wilson and Emma Turner scored the goals for Indian Creek.
BOYS TENNIS
Yorkville 5, Kaneland 2: At Yorkville, the Knights fell short in nonconference action.
In doubles play, Josh Brunscheen and Aidan Pawlak (No. 1) and Caleb Hwang and Vaughn Glad (No. 3) won in straight sets.
DeKalb 5, Elgin 2: At Elgin, the Barbs won in nonconference action.
At singles, Jared Trejo (No. 1), Sean Kolkebeck (No. 2) and Ben Grych (No. 3) each won. At doubles, the Barbs won with Hunter Davis and Hayden Hess (No. 1) and Ryan Lottes and Matthew Williams (No. 2).