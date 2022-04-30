High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 30

Richard Hintzsche, Preston Johnson and Mason Albright combined to drive in six runs Saturday in a 9-5 win for Hinckley-Big Rock over host Oregon.
Judson Scott and Ben Jourdan each had an RBI. Elliot McGuire struck out three through three innings, and Martin Ledbetter struck out three through one.
Forreston 15, Indian Creek 5: At Forreston, the Timberwolves dropped a nonconference matchup.
SOFTBALL
Forreston 10, Indian Creek 8: At Forreston, Amelia Konen homered, but the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action.
Konen went 2 for 4 at the plate and had an RBI. Geena Sanford drove in two runs. Mahala Gonzalez struck out six through six innings.
Sycamore 14-1, Rock Falls 7-2: At Sycamore, Tia Durst hit two homers and drove in six runs to lead the Spartans to a nonconference victory in Game 1.
Brighton Snodgrass homered and drove in a run. Paige Collie drove in three runs. Thea Boubin and Jalyna Polichnowski each had an RBI. Addison Dierschow pitched a complete game and struck out three.
In Game 2, Emily Puentes went 1 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run. Rebecca Allen pitched a complete game and struck out four.