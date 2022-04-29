High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 28

Kaneland pitcher Grace Algrim struck out 10 and allowed four hits as the Knights defeated Ottawa, 3-1, in their Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Olivia Stoker went 3 for 3 to lead Kaneland at the plate. Mackenzie Hardy also had a multiple-hit game for the Knights.
Serena 12, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, Maddie Glade and Lauren McNelis combined to drive in six runs to lead the Huskers to a Little Ten conference victory.
Jenna Setchell drove in two runs and Katie Baker, Paisley Twait and Lanee Cole each had an RBI.
Glade allowed zero hits and struck out six through four innings.
BASEBALL
Waubonsie Valley 5, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, Jay Keeley struck out eight to lead Waubonsie to a DuPage Valley Conference victory.
Keeley allowed four hits through 6 1/3 innings.
Tyler Patton, Mason Ringenbach and Ben Ford each had an RBI.
Rock Falls 8, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Rock Falls, Timmy Heald’s single drove the Rockets to a Big Northern Conference victory.
Heald singled on a 2-2 count at the bottom of the sixth inning and drove in two runs after the Rockets were trailing 5-4.
Carter Schueler drove in three runs. Brady Richards, Victor Rivera and Isaiah Kobbeman each had an RBI.
Dillon Schueler struck out seven through four innings of work.
Serena 9, Indian Creek 1: At Serena, Dylan Cartwright drove in three runs to lead the Huskers to a Little Ten victory.
Hudson Stafford drove in two runs and Todd Smith and Cole Shannon each had an RBI.
Camden Figgins struck out 10 through six innings.
Tyler Bogle had an RBI and Nik Nelson struck out seven through five innings for the Timberwolves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Winnebago 4, Genoa-Kingston 3 (PK 2-1): At Genoa, the Cogs battled but fell short in Big Northern Conference action.
Jaida Modesto Yuliza Fuentes scored goals for G-K.
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Princeton 2: At Hinckley, the Royals won in nonconference action.
Somonauk sophomore Josie Rader scored with an assist by Brynn Gawel. H-BR seniors Morgan King and Ashleigh Wackerlin had one goal and one assist each.