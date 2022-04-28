Local sports roundup for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

The Sycamore girls soccer team picked up a 7-0 win against Plano on Wednesday to start play in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.
Ella Shipley scored twice and had two assists in the win for the Spartans (7-7-1). Karli Kruizenga had a goal and an assist, while Grace Parks had two assists and a goal. Abby Bourgade and Jordan Tilstra added goals, and Tayla Brannstrom picked up the shutout.
The tournament semifinals and final are scheduled for Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
H-BR 12, Alden-Hebron 4: The Royals broke the game open in the eighth inning for the victory.
Max Hintzsche got his first win of the season, pitching five shutout innings, while driving in the winning run.
The Royals pounded out 14 hits in the win.
PREP SOFTBALL
Sycamore 2, Sandwich 0: Becca Allen scattered seven hits in the shutout win for the Spartans.
Tia Durst was 1 for 3 with Sycamore’s only RBI in the win.
Kaneland 10, Rochelle 0: Emily Olp homered and drove in four runs, and Grace Algrim and Morgan Iwanski combined on a shutout for Kaneland.
Jenna Harper was 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs in the only multihit effort for the Knights.