High school sports roundup for Tuesday April 26, 2022

Brycen Lavender had two hits and drove in four runs for Genoa-Kingston in a 13-8 Big Northern Conference win Tuesday at Rockford Lutheran.
Nolan Perry drove in two runs as the Cogs (5-10, 4-6 BNC) managed nine hits – all singles – in their second straight win over the Crusaders.
Aiden Awe added a pair of hits and two knocked in, and Declan Creadon struck out five in three innings for G-K.
Waubonsie Valley 7, DeKalb 3: At Aurora, Tyler Feeney and Jack Keck each drove in runs for DeKalb in the DuPage Valley Conference contest. Joshua Klemm struck out four in just over four innings of work for the Barbs.
Hiawatha 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 9: At Hinckley, Austin Thomas doubled twice and knocked in two as part of a four-hit day for the Hawks in the Little Ten Conference contest. His double with two outs in the top of the seventh plated Tommy Butler with the winning run.
Danny Fisher struck out eight for the Hawks. Robert Hintzsche struck out 10 in five-plus innings for the Royals (8-3, 6-2).
Softball
LaSalle-Peru 15, Sycamore 1: At Sycamore, Brighton Snodgrass drove in the lone run for the Spartans in an Interstate 8 Conference loss.
North Boone 14, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Genoa, Logan Neblock and Kiki Mitchell each drove in two runs during the BNC loss for the Cogs. Emily Trzynka was 2 for 4, and Christine Venditti was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Girls Soccer
Byron 7, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Byron, the Cogs lost a BNC road match to the Tigers.
Boys Track and Field
Naperville North triangular: At Naperville, DeMarrea Davis won two events and anchored the Barbs’ 400-meter relay in the DuPage Valley Conference tri-meet. DeKalb took third with 44 points, Naperville North won with 83, and Naperville Central scored 47.
Davis took the top spot in the 200 (23.47) and the 400 (53.66). Toriano Tate and Michael Robinson won the long and triple jump, respectively, and Andrew Tumminaro won the pole vault for DeKalb.
Forreston Relays: At Forreston, Genoa-Kingston placed eighth with 13 points. The Cogs’ top finish came in the sprint medley relay. The team of Terrell Marshall, Brandon Wolcott, Dakota Dynek and Brandon Hernandez-Villalobos finished third in 1:51.80.