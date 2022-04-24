High School Sports roundup for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Aidan Awe allowed just two hits over five innings Saturday to lead host Genoa-Kingston to a 14-0 victory over Belvidere in nonconference play.
At the plate, he drove in a run to pace the G-K offense. Connor Grimm had two hits and drove in three. Declan Creadon had three hits including a home run and drove in three for the Cogs (3-10).
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 10, DeKalb 0 (5 inn): At Marengo, the Barbs fell at the Marengo Invitational. Megan Gates reached with a walk as the only DeKalb baserunner. DeKalb fell to 2-9.
McHenry 6-1, Sycamore 5-0: At McHenry, Tia Durst and Emily Puentes each had two hits as the Spartans opened up a 5-0 lead in Game 1 but were unable to hold on. Addison Dierschow went the distance in Game 1 for the Spartans.
In Game 2, the Spartans couldn’t solve McHenry pitcher Giann Buske, who allowed just three hits in going the distance. Paige Collie, Emily Puentes and Addison McLaughlin had hits for Sycamore (5-5).
Girls Track and Field
Harlem Girls Invitational: At Machesney Park, Sycamore finished third in the six-team invitational with 101 points. Faith Feuerbach won the discus with a throw of 30.95 meters. Karissa Clawson took the top spot in the high jump with a best mark of 5-feet. Malerie Morey earned top honors in the pole vault with a top mark of 9-feet, 3-inches.
Girls Soccer
Kaneland 2, Sacred Heart Griffin 1: At Springfield, the Knights took down the host Cyclones at the Sacred Heart Griffin Tournament.