High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 21

Indian Creek baseball swept a doubleheader Thursday at home against Hiawatha, which included a walk-off RBI single by Tyler Bogle in a 2-1 win in Game 1.
Sam Genslinger struck out six through five innings to pick up the win.
The Timberwolves then took Game 2, 7-3. Reese McRoberts went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jeffery Probst struck out two through five innings to complete the Little Ten Conference doubleheader sweep.
Genoa-Kingston 19, Oregon 2: At Oregon, Ben Younker drove in four runs to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.
Younker was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Brycen Lavender drove in two runs, and Justyn Ferrara had an RBI.
Declan Creadon struck out three and allowed eight hits in four innings of work.
Naperville North 11, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs were routed in their DuPage Valley Conference game.
SOFTBALL
Indian Creek 5-12 Hiawatha 1-2: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves swept the Little Ten doubleheader.
In Game 1, Madison Bogle drove in two runs ,and Brooke Probst had an RBI. Avery Boehne struck out eight through five innings.
In Game 2, Bogle hit a homer and drove in three during a 3-for-4 effort. Geena Sanford drove in two runs, and Amelia Konen had an RBI. Mahala Gonzalez struck out seven through five.
Kaneland 6, Sycamore 2: At Sycamore, Abby Latka hit a home run to lead the Knights to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Izzy Stombres doubled on a 1-2 count to start the scoring for Kaneland in the second inning. Olivia Stoker went 3 for 3.
Grace Algrim allowed four hits over seven innings and struck out nine.
Naperville North 11, DeKalb 5: At Naperville, the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kaneland 6, Plano 0: At Plano, the Knights won in Interstate 8 action. Kaneland scored four goals in the first half to get ahead.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Francis 5, Kaneland 0: At Wheaton, the Knights were shut out in their nonconference matchup.