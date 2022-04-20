High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 19

Genoa-Kingston scored five runs in the last two innings Tuesday to pull away for 10-5 win over host Oregon in Big Northern Conference play.
Josh Kleba drove in four runs, and Ben Younker had an RBI. Nolan Perry went 3 for 4 with four runs scored.
Younker tossed 2 2/3 innings in relief to pick up the win.
Newark 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Newark, the Royals fell in Little Ten action. Richard Hinhusche struck out three through six innings.
Naperville North 13, DeKalb 0: At Naperville North, the Barbs fell in their DuPage Valley Conference matchup.
SOFTBALL
Waubonsie Valley 13, DeKalb 4: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell behind early in their DVC loss.
Stillman Valley 13, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Stillman Valley, Carly Kline and Emily Trzynka each had hits during the Big Northern loss for the Cogs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stillman Valley 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Stillman Valley, Ally Poegel scored the lone goal for the Cogs in a Big Northern loss.
BOYS LACROSSE
Kaneland 16, Dundee-Crown 2: At Kaneland, Grant Grabowski led the Knights with five goals in a nonconference victory.
Garrett Wills, Nico Shapiama, Mitchell Morang, Matt Slou, Brandon Parrilli, Breck Kirkwood and Nick Montalbano each had a goal.
BOYS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 1: At La Salle, the Knights fell in Interstate 8 action. Kaneland’s lone victory came from Aden Mumm (No. 1 singles), who won, 6-3, 6-0.
GIRLS TRACK
Genoa-Kingston Invite: Genoa-Kingston won its six-team invite with 133 points. Rockford Lutheran took second with 96.5 points. Hinckley-Big Rock took fifth with 38 points.
G-K’s Kaitlyn Jerbi took first in the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter runs for the Cogs. Ellie Logsdon finished first in the high jump, 100 high hurdles and 300 low hurdles. The 800-meter relay team of Kera Giblin, Bridget Hughes, Logsdon and Rebecca Polotto also took first. Ashle Peters won in the discus.
BOYS TRACK
Genoa-Kingston Invite: Genoa-Kingston took second in a five-team invite with 105.66 points. Rockford Lutheran took third with 62 points. Hinckley-Big Rock tied for fourth with 53 points. Stillman Valley won the met with 208.33 points.
G-K’s Sean Abracia-Wendel won the 100-meter dash, and Jakob Floyel tied for first in the shot put for the Cogs.
H-BR’s Jake Juneau won the 400 meters, and Tyler Smith won the 800 meters.