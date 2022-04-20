Girls track: Indian Creek picks up win over IMSA, has high expectations with postseason nearing

WATERMAN – As a freshman, Brooke Probst competed alone at big meets. As a junior, a handful of teammates joined her.
This year – even with a key injury to a top distance runner – the Indian Creek girls track team has been putting up big numbers as the Timberwolves eye a large contingent heading down to the state tournament.
On Tuesday the Timberwolves had a warm-up toward that goal, hosting IMSA in a dual meet and winning, 73-61.
“In a meet like this, they really need to be self-motivated,” coach Jody Olive said. “But I think they did fine. I saw some improvements from the last meet, and some of the athletes got season bests.”
Probst won three events for the Timberwolves, including the 100-meter run – which she recently picked back up. She set a personal best in 14.26 seconds and cleared 9.95 meters in the triple jump.
In the high jump, in which she finished fifth in the state last year, she won by clearing 5-foot-2. She was planning on going for a school record at 5-8 but didn’t clear 5-5. When it comes to her postseason expectations this year, she has very specific, very lofty goals in mind.
“State champion and 5-8, hopefully,” Probst said. “I’ve worked really hard for a state championship all throughout high school, and now is the time to do it.”
Probst, who’s also playing softball this spring for the Timberwolves, said she’s enjoying the chemistry of the team this year. As a freshman, she was the only competitor from Indian Creek at the state meet. Last year, there were a handful of teammates.
This year, Probst said, the team is shooting even higher.
“It was really nerve-wracking coming on my freshman year,” Probst said. “I was the only person on the entire track teams to make it to Top Times and to state, boys and girls. All these other teams had teammates, so my junior year was amazing to go with girls. I loved every second of it.”
Probst said the team is hoping to place at state but realizes that would take a lot of things going right, and is made even more difficult with the loss of Caroline Bend, a distance runner who was on crutches at the meet Tuesday.
Jolee Larsen competed in two events for the Timberwolves, including the shot put for the first time, taking second in the three-competitor field with a toss of 6.39 meters.
She also won the 1,600 in 5:37.41, although she said she was shooting for 5:36. Larsen, also a soccer player for the Timberwolves, didn’t run the 3,200 Tuesday.
“I don’t want to say I want to medal in the 2-mile because that will give me really high expectations,” Larson said. “I medaled at indoor state for the 2-mile, so hopefully I can do just as well at the outdoor.”
Ellie Bend won the 400 (1:07.21), Kaitlyn Frazier swept the hurdles (18.36 in the 100 and 57.12 in the 300), Reagan Gibson won the pole vault (3.1 meters), and Bethany Simpson won the discus (23.9 meters).
“I think we have a chance to medal at sectionals as a team,” Larson said. “We’re really well-rounded. We have good field events, we have good sprinters, and we have a relay now. The distance events, it’s hard without Caroline, but I think the team is pulling through, and we have a really well-rounded team.”