High school sports roundup for Saturday April 16, 2022

DeKalb scored 12 times in the first two innings Saturday for a wild 20-15 nonconference win over visiting Indian Creek.
Ashley Scheriff finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Stoffa connected on a pinch-hit grand slam, Ayla Batty-Gould had two hits and knocked in three runs, Lauren Gates (2 for 5) scored four times, and Izzy Aranda had two hits, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Emily Frazier walked three times, homered and drove in three in the loss for the Timberwolves. Amelia Konen had two hits and three driven in, and Madison Bogle doubled and drove in two for IC.
The victory was the second of the day and of the season for DeKalb (2-6).
DeKalb 10, Sandwich 9: At DeKalb, Scheriff had four hits, which included a double and a triple, in the first win of the season for the Barbs.
Scheriff drove in a pair, as did Batty-Gould and Aranda. The Barbs held off a wild rally from the Indians as the visitors scored five times in the top of the sixth. DeKalb (1-6) pushed the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame on a passed ball.
Baseball
Oswego East 13, DeKalb 3 (5 inn): At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the nonconference contest to the Wolves. Oswego East scored eight times in the top of the fifth to break the game open. DeKalb held a 3-1 lead in the first but couldn’t hang on.
Oswego 12, Kaneland 2 (6 inn): At Oswego, a good start for the Knights didn’t carry the full six innings as the host Panthers scored in every inning but the first. Collin Miller and Johnny Spallasso had RBIs in the first inning for Kaneland (7-5).
Girls Soccer
Plano 2, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, a goal in the fourth minute of the second half for the Reapers was good enough for the nonconference win. Zoey Beach scored in the 23rd minute of the first half to account for the Indian Creek goal.
Harlem 7, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, visiting Harlem outscored the Barbs 5-1 in the first half and went on to the nonconference win. DeKalb dropped to 1-7 on the season.
Kaneland 2, Larkin 0: At Hampshire, a goal and an assist from Brigid Gannon propelled the Knights to the title at the Hampshire Invitational. Jade Schrader scored the first goal of the match for Kaneland (6-2).
Sycamore 7, Dunlap 0: At Dunlap, the Spartans scored early and often in the nonconference match. Sycamore improved to 4-6-1 overall this spring.
Boys Track and Field
Smith Strong Invite: At Minooka, senior Elijah Pflipsen put together his best series of the season at the biggest meet to date. His third throw bested Hayden Swim of Huntley at 16.39 meters (53-9.25). Kaneland finished eighth overall with 41 points. Jai Sekhon had the other top finish of the day placing third in the 300 hurdles (43.66). The Knights 400 relay took third and the 800 placed fourth overall.
Ottawa Invite: At Ottawa, Sycamore won six events on their way to the team title at the Ottawa A-B-C meet. Sycamore scored won the “A” division with 131 points. DeKalb was fourth with 88 points. Winners for Sycamore included Jeffrey Oestreicher in the 100, Caden Emmert in the 800, Matthe Lojko in the 300 hurdles and Noah Schmidt in the triple jump. The Spartans also won titles in the 400, 800 and 1,600-meter relays. Winners for DeKalb included DeMarrea Davis in the 200, Riley Newport in the 3,200 and Andrew Tumminaro in the pole vault.