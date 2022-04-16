High school sports roundup for Friday, April 15

Plano’s Vinny Maye ripped a two-run double to give the Reapers an 8-7 walk-off victory over Hinckley-Big Rock in their nonconference baseball game Friday.
Plano was down 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Maye doubled on a 1-2 count. Maye and Jake Decker combined to drive in four runs. Emanuel Marin had an RBI.
Eric Perez pitched a complete game and struck out nine.
Martin Ledbetter hit a grand slam in the third inning and drove in four runs for the Bobcats. Judson Scott and Elliot McGuire each had an RBI.
Richard Hintzche struck out two through four.
Sycamore 7, Stillman Valley 4: At Sycamore, the Spartans took an early lead and maintained it for the win in nonconference action.
Owen Piazza drove in three runs and Kiefer Tarnoki, Hunter Britz and Ethan Storm each had an RBI. The Spartans totaled five hits on the day.
Lucas Winberg struck out five through four innings.
Braden Engel, Evan Davidson, Griffin Smits and Axel Lovgren each had an RBI for the Cardinals.
SOFTBALL
Kaneland 12, Sycamore 2 (5 inn.): At Kaneland, Grace Algrim struck out four and allowed two runs on three hits to lead the Knights to a conference victory.
Algrim pitched five innings and did not issue a walk.
The Knights totaled eight hits in the game. Jenna Harper and Olivia Stoker each collected multiple hits for Kaneland. Harper went 3 for 3 for the Knights.
Stillman Valley 11, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Genoa, the Cogs fell in nonconference action.
Emily Trzynka, Christine Venditti and Reese Tomlinson all tallied hits for G-K.
GIRLS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 2, Mendota 1: At Mendota, Yuliza Fuentes scored both goals for the Cogs for a nonconference win.
Fuentes scored her first just nine minutes into the game assisted by Samantha Wendt. Her second was the game-winning goal with just 17 seconds left.
GIRLS TRACK
Seneca Meet: Indian Creek picked up two first place finishes along with four top-10 finishes in the meet in Seneca.
Joleens Larson (3,200 meters) finished first and Reagan Gibson (pole vault) won the event with a score of 11 feet, 1/4 inch.
Kaitlyn Frazier (100 high hurdles) finished fourth in 18.26. Cheyenne Fay (100 high hurdles) finished sixth in 19.13.
Ellie Bend (pole vault) finished fifth.
Bend, Brooke Probst, Gibson and Frazier (4x100 relay) took fifth with a time of 55.68.
BOYS TRACK
Seneca Meet: Indian Creek picked up two records in the meet in Seneca.
David Negrete (shot put) finished 12th with a season-record score of 38-2 1/2.
BOYS TENNIS
Rochelle Township 4, Dekalb 1: At Rochelle, the Barbs fell short in the Rochelle Doubles Invite.
Michael Kowalczyk and Caleb Diefenderfer (No. 5) earned the lone point for Dekalb. The team finished in third place.
BOYS LACROSSE
Batavia 9, Kaneland 2: At Kaneland, the Knights fell in nonconference action.
Ethan Abordo and Grant Grabowski each had one goal. Matt Slou was in goal.