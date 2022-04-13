High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Elliot McGuire faced three over the minimum Tuesday, allowing no hits in five innings as the Royals stayed perfect with a 13-3, five-inning win over visiting Earlville in Little Ten Conference play.
At the plate, Paul Johnson doubled for one of his three hits and drove in three runs for the Royals (6-0, 3-0 LTC). Earlville scored three times in the top of the first, but an eight-run rally the next two innings secured the win for H-BR.
Newark 16, Indian Creek 6 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen scored in every inning but the second in the Little Ten contest.
Nik Nelson drove in two and Sam Genslinger doubled and scored for the Timberwolves (1-6, 0-4) in the loss.
Softball
Newark 11, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, Madison Bogle homered, doubled and drove in the lone run in the Little Ten loss for the Timberwolves. Amelia Konen and Mahala Gonzalez each had two hits for Indian Creek.
Oregon 12, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Genoa, Logan Neblock had the only hit for the Cogs (3-8, 3-3) in the Big Northern Conference contest.
Girls Soccer
LaSalle-Peru 5, Indian Creek 1: At La Salle, Zoey Beach scored the only goal in the nonconference contest for the Timberwolves (5-2).
Boys Tennis
Ottawa 3, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Aden Mumm (No. 1 singles) and Josh Brunscheen (No. 2) were winners in the nonconference loss for the Knights.
Girls Track and Field
Kaneland 52.5, Ottawa 25.5: At Ottawa, the visiting Knights won every event but one in the shortened Interstate 8 Conference meet. Olivia Pastovich won the 100 hurdles (18.49 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (50.82) for Kaneland. Jessica Phillipp won the 200 (28.98), Matilynn Mumm took the 400 (1:05.55), Amanda Mederich the 800 (2:52.24), and Lindsey Andrae the 1,600 (5:49.1) for the Knights.
Boys Lacrosse
Marmion Academy 12, Kaneland 11: At Aurora, Adam Leach scored four times for the Knights in the nonconference contest. Garrett Will and Grant Grabowski each scored twice for Kaneland.