Prep baseball: Ethan Storm outduels Julius Sanchez as Sycamore beats La Salle-Peru

SYCAMORE – Ethan Storm and Julius Sanchez each pitched 5 1/3 innings Monday, each topped 90 mph on the radar gun and each reached double-digit strikeout totals.
But Storm and the Sycamore baseball team were able to scrape together more runs off Sanchez and La Salle-Peru in a 5-2 Interstate 8 Conference win.
“That’s a great win, especially when you can beat a Division I player like that,” Sycamore coach Jason Cavanaugh said of the University of Illinois-bound Sanchez. “We certainly didn’t do it by pounding the baseball around. We did it with little things. hustling on the bases. ... Those are the little things you have to do when you want to beat top-notch pitchers.”
The Spartans (5-1, 3-0 I-8) got on the board first with two in the third. Kiefer Tarnoki singled with one out, then after a steal Tommy Townsend drove him home with two outs with a single and reached second on the throw home.
Jimmy Amptmann followed with a groundout to shortstop, but the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Townsend never stopped running and scored from second for a 2-0 lead.
“That’s why you go, just in case something else happens,” Cavanaugh said. “We did it four other times in this game, and nobody notices it until there’s a play at first base that doesn’t go right. ... We had great baserunning all day long.”
After Byron Blaise singled home Owen Piazza in the fourth – again with two outs – the Cavaliers (5-4, 2-1) broke through off Storm when Jack Scheri launched a home run to right-center, cutting the Sycamore lead to 3-1.
Two batters later in the top of the sixth, Sanchez homered off Storm down the right field line, ending his day. He allowed four hits, the two earned runs, struck out 12, walked one and plunked two batters in the first inning to load the bases – a jam he escaped with a strikeout.
“I felt like I was going good,” Storm said. “It took me an inning to get the curveball location down, but other than that it felt like I was in the strike zone pretty well.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Blaise drove in his second run of the game and chased Sanchez with one out. He allowed three earned runs, six hits, walked three and struck out 11.
“He has been our workhorse for the last two years,” L-P coach Matthew Grupczynski said. “Whenever he goes out there on the mound, he’s going to give you everything you’ve got. It’s going to be hard for the other team to scrape runs. ... It’s his first loss of the year, and he’s not very happy about it "
Sanchez was the only Cavalier with a multihit game as Storm set down nine in a row at one point before the Scheri home run. Blaise was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the only Spartan with a multihit game.
Cavanaugh said it’s not often you see two high school pitchers, especially in northern Illinois, top out at 91 on the radar gun in the same game. And his counterpart was equally impressed with the pitchers’ performances Monday.
“I thought it was an unbelievable high school game,” Grupczynski said. “Their kid is throwing lights out. Our guy is throwing lights out. It had a regional feel to it, and today they were the better team.”
Game 2 of the series was slated for Wednesday in La Salle, but as of Monday evening the teams were working on moving the game to Tuesday ahead of the expected inclement weather in the area Wednesday.