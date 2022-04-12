High school sports roundup for Monday, April 11

Collin Miller drove in three runs to lead Kaneland to a 7-3 win Monday over host Morris in Interstate Eight play.
Miller went 2 for 2 at the plate with two walks and a run scored. Johnny Spallasso drove in two runs. Anthony Campise was 1 for 1 with a double, three walks and a run scored.
Logan Kottmeyer struck out five through 6 1/3 innings.
DeKalb 12, Metea Valley 8: At Metea Valley, the Barbs scored early and maintained the lead for a DuPage Valley victory.
DeKalb scored three times in the first inning and five in the second to build an 8-4 lead. They added two more in each the third and fifth.
Winnebago 6, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Winnebago, the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Declan Creadon and Justyn Ferrara combined each drove in a run for G-K. Ben Younker went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Newark 9, Indian Creek 2: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell to Newark in Little Ten play.
SOFTBALL
Kaneland 22, Plano 0 (3 inn.): At Plano, Emily Olp hit a solo home run in the second inning to lead the Knights to an Interstate Eight victory.
Olivia Stoker, Olp and Jenna Harper all had multiple hits. Grace Algrim, Kyra Johnson and Morgan Iwanski each had an inning of work with no hits allowed.
Newark 11, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell to Newark in Little Ten action.
Madison Bogle went 1 for 2 at the plate and scored the lone run for Indian Creek.
Mahala Gonazela struck out four through five innings and Chelsea Hatfield struck out two through two.
Dixon 8, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, the Cogs took an early lead but couldn’t hold onto it and fell in Big Northern action.
Violet Northrup was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Emily Trzynka and Carly Kline each had a hit and a run scored.
Kiki Mitchell allowed nine hits and struck out four.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kaneland 4, Morris 0: At Kaneland, the Knights won in Interstate Eight action. Kaneland took the early lead with three goals in the first half.
Indian Creek 4, Princeton 3: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves took the win in nonconference action.
Emma Turner led the scoring with two goals. Alexa Anderson had one goal and one assist, and Jolee Larson had the other goal. Emma Wilson and Zoey Beach had an assist a piece.
Guilford 6, DeKalb 0: At Guilford, the Barbs fell in nonconference action.
Sycamore 7, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, Ella Shipley scored a hat trick to lead the Spartans to victory.
Shipley scored the first three goals of the game with two assists from Jordyn Tilstra and one unassisted from a penalty kick. Karli Kruizenga and Tilstra both scored with assists by Mariana Martinez. Olivia Conery scored the team’s sixth goal and assisted the final goal to Kruizenga.
Tayla Brannstrom earned the shutout in goal.