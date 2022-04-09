Prep softball: Amelia Konen homers as Indian Creek tops Amboy, 13-3

SHABBONA — After a sacrifice bunt and two strikeouts, Amelia Konen was ready to swing away.
Konen connected for a home run to right field in the fifth inning, helping the Indian Creek softball team reach the 10-run rule in a 13-3 win against Amboy on Saturday.
“She got me the first time before, then the time before the other pitcher got me,” Konen said of Amboy reliever Hannah Blanton, who struck out six in 3 1/3 innings of relief of Baylie Nickel. “I was just looking for the pitch, and she threw it right where I was looking.”
The home run pushed the lead to nine for the Timberwolves (3-1), who plated the game-ending run later in the frame. Mahala Gonzalez was hit by a pitch after Konen’s blast, stole a base, advanced on a groundout by Avery Boehne and scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
The Timberwolves spent most of the day bunting against the Clippers (1-4), mostly with success. Of the seven hits for the Timberwolves, only Konen’s home run and an RBI single by Kayla Fraizer in a seven-run second inning were non-bunts.
“She was seeing some calls, plus we had her bunting once,” Indian Creek coach Nancy Johanningsmeier said of Konen. “Sometimes you’ve got to pull out that No. 4 hitter and put the bunt down. But giving her the chance to swing away was what I know she wanted, and the result we wanted. I was proud of her for that.”
Nickel got the start, but Blanton came in relief in the second. She hit and walked the first two batters she faced, but settled down. In the third the Timberwolves loaded the bases with no outs, but Blanton escaped without allowing a run by striking out the No. 4, 5 and 6 hitters in the IC lineup.
Blanton, the usual starter for the Clippers, allowed three runs, two earned.
“I think that first inning she needed to get warmed up a little bit. She came in a little cold,” Amboy coach Kelly Whitman said. “Then she settled in and got us out of some jams.”
The Timberwolves scored three in the first without getting the ball out of the infield. Madison Bogle walked, advanced two bases on a bunt Lauren Jordal beat out for a single and scored on a wild pitch. Jordal scored on a sacrifice bunt by Konen, and Gonzalez drove home Frazier on the first of eight hit by pitches thrown by Amboy pitchers.
“The girls came out very strong and aggressive with their bats,” Johanningsmeier said. “Our small ball game worked, and it allowed us to get runners on and move each other around. The girls trust the process to get the job done, and it worked today.”
Jordal and Frazier drove in runs in the big second, but most of the runs scored on wild pitches and errors.
Amboy was without its regular shortstop and left fielder.
“We had a slow start,” Whitman said. “They were playing small ball, and we had a few people out of position here and there. ... It took a little time to adjust.”
Kora Garren, Maeve Larson and Alena Shaw each had a hit and a run scored for the Clippers. Blanton struck out six, walked three and hit three batters.
Boehne picked up the win for the Timberwolves, allowing four hits and one earned run in five innings. She retired the last seven Clippers she faced.
Bogle, Jordal, Frazier, Gonzalez and Sanford scored twice each for IC. Frazier had the only multihit effort in the game, and Konen drove in a pair of runs.
The win was the third this week for the Timberwolves after not having played since March 21.
“We all hit the ball, it was a team effort,” Konen said. “We played good defense too. Avery had a good game on the mound.”