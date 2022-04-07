Local sports roundup for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Owen Piazza and Jimmy Amptmann hit home runs as the Sycamore baseball team rolled past Plano, 12-0, in Interstate 8 action on Wednesday.
Griffin Hallahan tossed a one-hitter for the Spartans (3-1, 2-0). Leadoff Kiefer Tarnoki was 3 for 3 and scored three times. Piazza had two hits and four RBIs. Tommy Townsend scored three times for the Spartans.
Sycamore is scheduled to play at Hampshire on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Oswego East 10, DeKalb 1: Emma Friedlund doubled home Lauren Gates in the first, but the Barbs wouldn’t score again in the loss.
The Wolves scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the first to take control of the game.
Ottawa 13, Sycamore 6: Paige Collie homered by the Spartans dropped the home I8 contest to the Pirates.
Collie was 3 for 4 and drove in two for Sycamore (1-2, 0-1).
SOCCER
Sycamore 3, Rochelle 0: The Spartans picked up the home conference win against the Hubs.