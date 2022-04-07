April 08, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: DeKalb’s Jack Keck

By Eddie Carifio
DeKalb's Jack Keck makes contact during their game against Jefferson Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

Jack Keck, DeKalb

Baseball | Senior

Why Keck was selected

Keck blasted a home run against Indian Creek in a week marred by weather delays and cancellations. He was selected in an online poll over Hinckley-Big Rock soccer player Ashleigh Wackerlin, Sycamore softball player Paige Collie and Kaneland softball player Olivia Stoker.

On what was working:

“I know a couple of the kids on that team [Indian Creek], so I was like, ‘It’s go time. Let’s do it right now.’ ”

On the crazy weather that’s keeping the Barbs off the field:

“There’s been few opportunities, but what can you do? It’s northern Illinois. Might as well take what you can get.”

On his expectations for the season:

“We’re on a 2-2 streak, we’ve got it working, we’ve got it going. Let’s go to work now. I feel like we’ve got this, this season. We’re going to be young. We’re going to have to learn a lot of things, but we can do it.”