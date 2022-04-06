Local sports roundup for Tuesday, April 5

Chelsea Hatfield pitched five innings and had a pair of doubles as Indian Creek rolled past Somonauk, 14-3, in five innings Tuesday in Little Ten Conference action.
Amelia Konen had three hits in three bats and drove in three runs. Lauren Jordal also had three hits and drove in two for the Timberwolves (2-1 overall, 2-0 Little Ten Conference).
North Boone 14, Genoa-Kingston 2 (5 inn.): At Poplar Grove, North Boone’s Cami Carter struck out 10 in five innings in a Big Northern Conference win. Kamryn Spohr had a two-run single to start the scoring in the first inning for North Boone.
The Vikings blew it open with five runs in the fourth inning. Lauren Stefek had three doubles, and Kaylee White and Danielle Goodman each had three RBIs for the Vikings.
Boys Tennis
Rochelle 5, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, Matthew Williams won a wild three-set match at No. 3 singles but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Hubs in the nonconference match. Jared Trejo (No. 1) and Rylan Lottes (No. 2) won singles for Rochelle. Sean Kolkebeck and Charlie Vander Bleek won at No. 3 doubles for the Barbs, 6-2, 6-4.
Morris 4, Kaneland 1: At Morris, Nathan Baumgartner and Scott Remrey earned the Knights’ lone victory at No. 3 doubles in straight sets in the Interstate 8 Conference opener for both teams.
Baseball
Stillman Valley 12, Genoa-Kingston 1 (5 inn.): At Stillman Valley, the Cogs were held to only one run on three hits in the Big Northern Conference loss. Connor Grimm drove in the lone run for G-K (0-6, 0-2) with an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning.
Boylan Catholic 3, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, Nathaniel Nunez and William Klumpp had two hits each for the Barbs in the nonconference loss to the Titans. DeKalb (1-2) had two runners on in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t push the tying run across.
Hinckley-Big Rock 11, Illinois Math & Science 1 (6 inn.): At Hinckley, Richard Hintzsche and Elliot McGuire combined to allow two hits in six innings in the Royals’ nonconference win. Justin Wentzlaff drove in a pair of runs for Hinckley (4-0). The Royals scored in every inning but the second.
Girls Track and Field
Genoa-Kingston Invite: The Cogs won five events in the meet and finished fourth overall. Junior Ellie Logsdon won the 100 hurdles (18.01 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (51.98 seconds). Logsdon also contributed on the winning 400 relay, along with Elaine Lin, Ava Hardy and Emma Hartzell. The Cogs also took the 1,600 relay with Lin, Hartzell, Kaitlyn Jerbi and MaKenna Sunderlage. Jerbi also took top honors in the 800-meter run (2:41.80).
Kaneland 49, Sycamore 29: At Maple Park, the Knights won three relay events in the first outdoor Interstate 8 dual this season. Olvia Pastovich, LInda Ray, Kennedi Reed and Olivia Yarbrough ran a solid early season 53.28-second race to win the 400 relay for Kaneland.
Boys Track and Field
Sycamore 56, Kaneland 22: At Maple Park, the Spartans won the abbreviated Interstate 8 outdoor dual meet. Sycamore won all but one event. Kaneland senior Jai Sekhon won the 300 hurdles in 43.85 seconds. Sycamore took the 400 relay in an impressive early-season time of 43.36 seconds. Noah Schmidt, Kyle Huber, Alec Garcia and Jeffrey Oestrieicher made up the winning foursome.