Shower Cleaning Basics

Here at Merry Maids, we know a thing or two about cleaning showers. We’re happy to share our expertise to make cleaning—and maintaining— easier. First, a quick warning: Our cleaning suggestions include vinegar. Vinegar should never be used on stone surfaces.

SHOWER DOORS

Shower doors are prone to developing hard water stains. Make life easier by wiping down shower doors with a squeegee before you exit. It takes little time, and can really make a difference.

Look for cleaning solutions that are formulated for glass shower doors. You can make a scum remover using ¼ cup vinegar and ¾ cup water. Mix that in a microwave-safe bowl, then heat for 60 seconds before loading it into a spray bottle. Mist your shower door and let that sit for 3 minutes. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the doors. Bonus: The vinegar can also be used to clean shower door tracks.

SHOWERHEAD

Your showerhead plays a major role in keeping you clean, so use a solution of one-to-one ratio of vinegar and water in a plastic sandwich bag. Fasten to the showerhead with a rubber band. Let the solution works its magic. This simple trick takes care of mineral deposits from hard water, as well as mildew build-up.

REMOVE MILDEW

To stop mildew from growing, use your squeegee on shower walls in addition to doors.

If you have tile walls, make sure you get unwelcome mildew out of your grout. Buy a commercial grout cleaner or make your own, but never combine vinegar with hydrogen peroxide or oxygenated bleach. The result is a chemical reaction that is bad for your health. Regardless of the solution, you’ll need a scrub brush to scrub grout. When cleaning stone showers, take special care to ensure you don’t get grout cleaner on the stone.

Clean Showers Maid Easy!

Jackie Franklin

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

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