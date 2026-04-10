Benefits of Volunteering at Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center

Volunteering is a meaningful way to give back while also gaining personal fulfillment. For many, it provides a sense of purpose, connection, and the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of others. When that volunteer work involves supporting older adults, the impact can be especially rewarding.

Spending time with seniors offers benefits that go beyond simple acts of service. Volunteers often build genuine relationships with them, learning from their life experiences and perspectives. These interactions can reduce feelings of isolation for seniors while also enriching the volunteer’s own sense of community and understanding. Helping others in this way can improve emotional well-being and create a lasting sense of connection.

At Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center, there are a variety of volunteer opportunities designed to match different interests and skills. Some volunteers assist in the Shoppe, a small onsite store where residents can browse and purchase everyday items. Others help with special events throughout the year, supporting activities that bring residents together and create memorable experiences.

Oak Crest volunteers are also encouraged to share their own talents and hobbies. Whether it is leading a craft activity, helping with gardening projects, or sharing musical abilities, these contributions add variety and enjoyment to daily life for residents. These moments often become highlights for both volunteers and participants.

Additional opportunities include assisting with worship services, visiting residents for conversation and companionship, and helping individuals attend events on campus. Even small gestures, such as offering a friendly visit or helping someone get to an activity, can have a meaningful impact.

Volunteering at Oak Crest allows individuals to make a difference while forming connections that benefit everyone involved. It is a chance to support seniors in a welcoming environment while experiencing the personal rewards that come from giving back.

For more information about volunteering at Oak Crest, please contact:

Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center

2944 Greenwood Acres Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-8461

oakcrestdekalb.org

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