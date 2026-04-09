Braden Counseling Center - What to Know About OCD and How It’s Treated (Provided)

Information about Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), including what it is and how to recognize it, can be very helpful if you are experiencing symptoms.

OCD is a mental health condition marked by persistent, unwanted thoughts known as obsessions, and repetitive behaviors called compulsions, which are performed to alleviate anxiety. If these thoughts and behaviors are taking up significant time—typically more than an hour each day, causing distress, and interfering with your daily life, it’s possible that OCD could be the cause.

Some of the key indicators of OCD include recurring, distressing thoughts such as fears of contamination, unwanted sexual or violent thoughts, or persistent doubts. These obsessions often lead to compulsions, which are repetitive physical or mental actions like excessive cleaning, checking, counting, or seeking reassurance in an attempt to relieve anxiety. Importantly, these cycles tend to be time-consuming and can seriously disrupt daily routines, work, school, and relationships.

The good news is that OCD is treatable. Options include therapy, medications, and an advanced treatment called Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS). Braden Counseling offers Deep TMS using the BrainsWay machine, the only one on the market that provides the deep technology. Deep TMS targets specific areas of the brain to help reduce or eliminate OCD symptoms. It is FDA-cleared for OCD and is covered by most insurance carriers, with minimal side effects.

If you’d like to learn more about Deep TMS for depression, anxiety, or OCD, please call the Braden Center at 815-787-9000 or visit brainsway.com for more information. Treatment is available in both the Sycamore and Sterling offices.

For more information, please contact:

Braden Counseling Center PC

1815 Mediterranean Dr.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-787-9000

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com