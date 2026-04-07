Signs of Hearing Loss Seniors Should Never Ignore

Many older adults don’t realize their hearing is changing because it happens slowly over time. At first, the differences can be so small that they’re easy to ignore. People often adjust without noticing, like turning up the TV or asking others to repeat themselves. Because of this, it can be hard to tell that certain sounds are no longer being heard until it starts to affect everyday life.

Here are some signs to look for:

Trouble understanding speech clearly.

It can feel like people aren’t speaking clearly anymore. You may miss the beginning or end of words or feel like words are jumbled together. You might find yourself asking others to repeat what they say more often and turning up the volume on the TV or radio. Even though you can hear people talking, you don’t always understand every word.

2. Trouble following conversations in a crowd.

Noisy environments can be challenging for everyone, but there’s a difference between a loud room and not being able to follow a conversation. You may find yourself leaning in, asking people to repeat themselves, or simply going through the motions because you can’t catch all the words. This is often a sign that your ears are struggling to separate a person’s voice from background noise.

3. Persistent ringing or buzzing.

A ringing, hissing, or buzzing sound that no one else can hear shouldn’t be ignored. Many people try to tune it out or wait for it to go away, but it’s often a sign that the ears are under strain. This condition, known as tinnitus, is a common signal that it may be time for a hearing evaluation.

Addressing these signs early helps protect long-term health and keeps seniors active. The specialists at Hearing Help Plus focus on identifying these shifts in hearing before they become major hurdles.

To schedule a checkup, call (815) 758-0157 or visit hearinghelpplus.com .

Hearing Help Plus

2535 Bethany Road, Suite 107

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-758-0157

hearinghelpplus.com