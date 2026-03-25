Celebrating Achievement and Inclusion: Opportunity House Athletics Awards Night

On Friday, March 6, 2026, Opportunity House hosted a memorable Special Olympics Athletics Awards Night, bringing together athletes, families, friends, Unified Partners, coaches, and staff for an evening filled with pride and celebration. The event recognized the hard work and dedication of 69 Special Olympics athletes, along with 18 Unified Partners and 13 coaches who supported them throughout the 2025 athletic year.

Athletes were honored for their participation and accomplishments across a wide range of sports, including Unified Cornhole, Basketball, Bocce, Soccer, Golf, Softball, Volleyball, and Bowling. Each athlete received a certificate for every sport they participated in, along with a unique 3D printed Opportunity House Athletics hype chain. These awards served as meaningful reminders of their effort, growth, and commitment throughout the season.

One of the highlights of the evening was a special video presentation featuring moments from the 2025 season, set to music. Athletes lit up as they watched themselves and their teammates on the big screen, reliving the excitement, teamwork, and joy that defined their experiences throughout the year.

Special Olympics programs are designed to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports, build confidence, and develop important life skills. Beyond competition, these programs promote inclusion, social connection, and a sense of belonging. Athletes benefit not only from physical activity, but also from improved self-esteem, communication skills, and lasting friendships.

The Opportunity House Athletics Awards Night was more than just a celebration of sports. It was a celebration of determination, teamwork, and the power of community. Events like this highlight the importance of creating inclusive spaces where every individual is recognized, supported, and encouraged to succeed both on and off the field.

It is only through the generosity of our donors that Opportunity House can support our Special Olympic activity. You can help us in 2026 by supporting us during Give DeKalb County on Thursday, May 7th. THANK YOU!

For more information, visit www.ohinc.org or call (815) 895-5108.

Opportunity House

357 N. California St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-5108

Email: info@ohinc.org ohinc.org