When Should You Replace Your HVAC System?

While the typical lifespan of an HVAC system is approximately 15 to 20 years, there are several variables that can affect how long it lasts and how well it performs. It starts with proper installation—this includes properly sizing replacement equipment on the front end, making sure gas pressures are set correctly and ensuring the refrigerant charge is correct. There should also be adequate airflow across the heat exchanger.

Yearly preventive maintenance, including regularly cleaning the outdoor condenser coil, can prolong the life of the equipment, and it is very important to change filters at regular appropriate intervals based on the size of the unit, the size of the home, and whether you have pets or residents with allergies or other respiratory issues.

If you need a repair toward the end of the equipment’s lifespan, get an accurate repair cost to help you decide if it’s more financially sound to replace the unit. Replacement typically resets the warranty for 10 years on parts if registered with most manufacturers. Labor warranties are available, but add front-end cost to the installation.

Modern technology has changed in northern Illinois—contractors are now promoting “Dual Fuel Systems” that consist of a heat pump and a high efficiency furnace. This allows the cold climate heat pump to heat your home during milder temperatures and turns on the furnace during colder temperatures, saving on energy costs.

Early spring and fall are the best times for deals. It’s usually a slower time for HVAC contractors, and they run specials to keep their crews busy. During mid-summer and winter, contractors are swamped, potentially leading to increased installation costs and delays due to backlog.

If you’re considering replacing your HVAC system, now is an excellent time. Call KM Heating and Cooling at (815) 691-1991 and ask for Dave Kissel to learn about available utility rebates and other Spring Promotions.

KM Heating and Cooling

339 Wurlitzer Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-691-1991

KMHeatingandCooling.com