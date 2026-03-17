Ellwood House Museum Booking Tours For 2026

Enjoy an afternoon at the historic estate of barbed wire entrepreneur Isaac Ellwood on the 10-acre Ellwood House Museum campus! The Ellwood House is open for the 2026 tour season, and offers tours of the Ellwood Mansion and the Ellcourt home Wednesdays through Sundays. Located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb, Illinois, the museum offers a unique glimpse into Victorian and Gilded Age life and architecture.

Mansion Tours: Guided tours of the 1879 Ellwood Mansion are available to book now. These

tours provide an in-depth look at the Mansion’s Victorian architecture and the Ellwood family’s legacy.

Ellcourt: Also known as the Ellwood-Nehring House, it was built in 1899 as a wedding gift for Isaac’s youngest son Perry. Featuring beautiful architecture, the home is a must-see for

anyone who has already toured the Mansion.

In-Depth Tours: A combination of the Mansion and Ellcourt tours, this unique two-hour experience is held on the 4th Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Guests must schedule In-Depth tours ahead of time.

Visitor Center:The Patience Ellwood Towle Visitor Center, housed in a converted 1912 multi-

car garage, features 6,000 square feet of exhibit space. Visitors can explore exhibits on the

history of the Ellwood family, the barbed wire industry, and the museum’s collections—all free of charge!

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, an architecture lover, or are just looking for a memorable outing, the Ellwood House Museum provides an engaging trip through the past. After the tour, we encourage you to enjoy the museum grounds, featuring additional historic buildings and beautiful park space.

Tours of the Ellwood Mansion take place at 1 and 3 p.m., and tours of Ellcourt are offered at 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information or to plan your visit, please visit our website ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609.

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-4609

http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/