Why Seniors Should Add a Hearing Check to Their Yearly Health Routine

Many people have a standard medical routine that involves heading to the doctor for a yearly physical and the dentist for regular cleanings and checkups. But often, hearing health stays on the back burner. For some, it is common to wait until the volume on the television has to be turned up high or background noise makes it difficult to follow a conversation before a checkup even crosses their mind.

However, according to the World Health Organization, people over age 65 should have their hearing checked once a year. This makes a hearing screening a standard part of a regular wellness routine, right along with a physical.

An annual test at Hearing Help Plus provides a baseline, allowing your hearing specialist to compare new results with the previous year to spot tiny shifts that are not yet obvious. This is important, because catching these changes early helps you maintain stronger communication skills and reduces the mental strain of trying to fill in the gaps of a conversation.

Research shows that leaving hearing loss unmanaged can lead to fatigue and social isolation. Studies also indicate that those with hearing issues are more likely to develop dementia or Alzheimer’s disease than people who promptly address their hearing challenges. Certain chronic conditions, including sleep apnea, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease can also increase the risk of hearing loss. This means that more frequent monitoring may be required.

Working with a hearing specialist at Hearing Help Plus can help you navigate these health shifts and provide the right support to keep life sounding the way it should. For seniors in the community looking to stay proactive, the team at Hearing Help Plus has been a local resource for quality care and hearing technology since 1989.

