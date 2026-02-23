Opportunity House Honored as Nonprofit of the Year by GACC

Opportunity House was named Nonprofit of the Year by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce at its 69th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner on February 11, 2026. This recognition celebrates more than 63 years of service to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and a bold vision for the future.

Since 1963, Opportunity House has remained grounded in the core belief: To help people with developmental disabilities work, live in homes of their choice, and enjoy community life. What began as vocational training has grown into comprehensive residential, employment, recreation, and community day services that now support approximately 185 individuals throughout DeKalb County.

The award comes at a transformational time for the organization. Through a major Capital Campaign, Opportunity House is reimagining its historic workshop into an innovative Workforce Development & Training Center. This new model will feature forward-thinking S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) classes, equipping individuals with transferable, competitive skills aligned with today’s workforce demands.

In addition to the GACC honor, Opportunity House was recognized as a finalist for the 2026 Nonprofit Organization Award by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, reflecting the strong partnerships and community trust the organization has built across the region.

As Opportunity House looks ahead, this recognition affirms its commitment to inclusion, innovation, and opportunity ensuring individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have pathways to meaningful employment and lives of dignity.

For more information, visit www.ohinc.org or call (815) 895-5108.

Opportunity House

357 N. California St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-5108

Email: info@ohinc.orgohinc.org