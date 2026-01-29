Why Winter Humidity Levels Matter for Your Home

Winter in Illinois brings cold temperatures, sealed windows, and nonstop heating. While your furnace keeps your home warm, it can also strip moisture from the air. Low indoor humidity is one of the most common comfort issues homeowners face during winter, and it can affect far more than how the air feels.

In summer, a properly-sized A/C system will maintain an indoor humidity level of 50 - 65%, but during winter that can drop as low as 15%.

When humidity levels drop too low, many people notice dry skin, irritated sinuses, sore throats, and frequent static shocks. Dry air can also make your home feel colder than it is, causing your heating system to work harder and increasing energy costs. Low humidity can damage wood floors, furniture, cabinetry, and even musical instruments by causing cracking and shrinking over time.

Too much humidity can lead to condensation on windows, potentially causing the windows and sills to become discolored and even rot due to excessive moisture. High humidity also encourages dust mites and makes the air feel stuffy.

KM Heating & Cooling recommends the AprilAire whole home humidifier for its reliability and performance. Unlike portable units that only treat one room at a time, an AprilAire system works with your HVAC system to deliver balanced humidity throughout your entire home.

AprilAire whole home humidifiers offer major benefits. They improve indoor comfort by adding moisture evenly and automatically, and support better health by reducing dryness that can aggravate allergies and respiratory issues. They also help lower heating costs by making the air feel warmer at lower thermostat settings. With minimal maintenance and quiet operation, they are a long term solution for winter dryness.

If your home feels uncomfortably dry this winter, KM Heating & Cooling can help you find the right humidity solution for lasting comfort and protection.

