Signs Loved Ones May Notice That Point to Hearing Loss

Hearing loss doesn’t usually happen all at once. Because it typically develops gradually, the first signs are frequently noticed by friends and family long before the person experiencing it realizes anything has changed. You might notice someone in your life speaking louder than usual or excessively turning up the TV or radio volume. These might seem minor, but they are often the earliest signals that it’s time for them to have a hearing check-up. Here are a few other signs to watch for:

1. They are avoiding social situations. Someone experiencing hearing loss may start becoming quieter during gatherings or opting out of group activities. This often happens because following a conversation in a noisy room has become too difficult and exhausting.

2. They are noticing a ringing in their ears. Tinnitus can be a common side effect to hearing loss. If you have a loved one who mentions he or she is experiencing a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound in the ears, it’s a good idea to schedule a hearing test.

3. They keep asking for frequent repetition. If you find yourself constantly being asked to “say that again,” it is a tell-tale sign of a decline. This usually happens because the person is struggling to catch specific speech frequencies, making conversations feel muffled or incomplete.

If you recognize these signs in someone close to you, first make sure to approach the situation with sensitivity. Hearing loss can be a difficult subject, especially since the change often happens so slowly that the person doesn't notice it themselves.

