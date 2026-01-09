Braden Counseling in Sycamore Offers Treatment for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

It’s that time of year again—January. The holiday cheer of Christmas and New Year’s has faded, and we’re left with the cold, short days that can leave us feeling a bit down. If you find yourself struggling with these winter blues every year, you’re not alone, and we’re here to help at Braden Counseling Center.

Seasonal depression, or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), is a common issue that many people face during the winter months. Some common symptoms include:

Mood: Feelings of sadness, hopelessness, irritability, anxiety, guilt, or worthlessness.

Energy: Fatigue, low energy, feeling slowed down, or wanting to oversleep.

Interest: Losing interest in hobbies or activities you used to enjoy.

Sleep: Oversleeping (more common) or insomnia.

Appetite: Increased cravings, especially for carbs, leading to weight gain.

Cognitive: Difficulty concentrating or thinking clearly.

At Braden Counseling Center, we offer a variety of treatments to help you combat seasonal depression and feel like yourself again. Some effective treatments include:

Light Therapy: Using a special bright light box for a set time daily can help regulate your mood and energy levels.

Psychotherapy (Talk Therapy): We offer Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help you manage your thoughts and feelings.

Medications: Antidepressants, often SSRIs, may be prescribed if needed. We also offer treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato, which have shown to be very helpful.

In addition to these treatments, lifestyle changes can also make a big difference. Try to get daily outdoor light, especially in the morning, exercise regularly, maintain consistent sleep-wake times, stay socially active, and plan enjoyable activities. You might also consider taking Vitamin D supplements.

At Braden Counseling Center, our goal is to help you feel amazing and find “New Ways for Better Days.” If you’re struggling with seasonal depression, don’t hesitate to reach out – we’re here to support you.

