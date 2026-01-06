Sycamore Park District - What Happens in Winter at the Sycamore Park District? (Provided)

If you’ve spotted our Parks Department clearing roads, trails, and parking lots after the first big snowfall, you’ve seen just a slice of what winter looks like for our hardworking crews. Once the grass stops growing and the ballfields go quiet, the real behind-the-scenes work begins!

Winter is prime time for equipment TLC. Everything from trucks and carts to mowers, weed eaters, blowers, and chainsaws get a full checkup and repairs before spring arrives. Picnic tables, garbage cans, golf tee markers, ball washers, and other golf course fixtures get repaired, repainted, and refreshed, too.

The cold months are also packed with planning and paperwork. Staff compile inventories of turf and sports supplies like field paint, chalk, infield mix, and fertilizers, then research and order materials for early spring delivery. They schedule annual building safety inspections and map out upcoming repairs and improvement projects across parks, buildings, and the golf course. It’s also when the team attends trainings, tidies up records, and meets with user groups to prepare for next season’s activities.

Meanwhile, our Natural Areas Specialist is busy cleaning native seeds collected in the fall, prepping the grow room, developing program materials, and planning stewardship priorities for next year. Winter is also a great time to brush up on plant ID skills and research invasive-species control methods.

And yes—after a long, busy outdoor season, winter finally offers many of our parks and maintenance staff the opportunity to take a well-earned vacation.

So, while the parks may seem quiet in winter, behind the scenes we’re working harder than ever to keep Sycamore’s outdoor spaces beautiful, safe, and ready for you—whether you’re a winter enthusiast or waiting for the warm weather to return!

For more information, please contact:

Sycamore Park District

480 Airport Rd.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-895-3365

sycparks.org