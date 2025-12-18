Season of Giving = Supporting Opportunity, Strengthening Community

This holiday season, all of us at Opportunity House extend our warmest wishes to you and your loved ones. As we reflect on the year behind us, we are deeply grateful for the supporters who make our mission possible.

Opportunity House’s Annual Appeal supports the full continuum of programs that empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live full, meaningful lives. From 24-hour residential care and community day services to supported employment, recreation, athletics, and life-skills development, your gift helps ensure each individual receives the personalized support they need to thrive. Together, these services create meaningful days, foster independence, strengthen community connections, and uphold the dignity of every person we serve.

As we look ahead to 2026, a sense of momentum is building at Opportunity House. We are moving forward with purpose, guided by our commitment to support more individuals and families across DeKalb County. The year ahead reflects thoughtful growth focused on expanding opportunity, strengthening essential services, and responding to the evolving needs of the people we serve.

This progress is only possible because of people who believe in inclusion and choose to stand alongside our mission. Your support helps ensure individuals with disabilities have access to the relationships, resources, and encouragement they need to thrive within their community.

We invite you to make a gift to our Annual Appeal and be part of what comes next. Your contribution is more than a donation, it is an investment in opportunity, dignity, and belonging. Together, we can continue building a community where every person is valued.

To support Opportunity House, please visit: www.ohinc.org/donate

To learn more about Opportunity House, please visit: www.ohinc.org

Happy Holidays from all of us at Opportunity House.

Opportunity House

357 N. California St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-5108

Email: info@ohinc.org ohinc.org