Book Your 2026 Event at the Ellwood House

From garden celebrations to gatherings inside our historic homes, the Ellwood House Museum offers several versatile spaces for your special occasions. Whether you’re planning a shower, wedding, graduation, birthday, or corporate or nonprofit event, we have options that fit a wide range of needs. The museum features two indoor spaces and two outdoor garden venues available for rental.

The Hearthside Room in the Visitor Center is ideal for receptions, fundraisers, business meetings, and showers. With seating for up to 80 guests, the space features views of the mansion, woods, and the Little House. Rentals include access to a full kitchen along with tables and chairs.

The Ellcourt Home provides a historic and welcoming setting with original woodwork and architectural details. The first floor is available to rent and includes a full-service kitchen and onsite staff support. With room for up to 80 guests and multiple covered terraces overlooking the Berg and Mansion Gardens, it’s a strong choice for milestone celebrations, receptions, and intimate dinners.

For outdoor wedding ceremonies, the Ellwood House offers two distinctive garden settings. The Berg Garden showcases an Arts & Crafts design with seasonal plantings and natural color, creating a memorable backdrop. The Wedding Garden features open lawn seating with the mansion as its centerpiece, an ideal setting for ceremonies and outdoor gatherings.

We’re confident you’ll appreciate the quality of our spaces and the value of our rental options. To learn more or to schedule a tour, contact us at 815-756-4609 or rentals@ellwoodhouse.org . Additional details are available at ellwoodhouse.org .

Now booking for the 2026 season and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-4609

http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/