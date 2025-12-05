Gathering with Friends and Family for the Holidays at Oak Crest

The holidays are a time for connection, comfort, and creating moments with the people who matter most. For residents at Oak Crest, spending time with friends and family during the season is easier and more enjoyable thanks to a community designed with togetherness in mind. Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb provides a warm, welcoming environment that blends independence with support, giving residents and their loved ones more freedom to simply enjoy the holiday season.

Oak Crest takes care of the details that often cause stress during this time of year. Apartments are well maintained, outdoor areas are cleared and safe, and daily tasks such as meals, housekeeping, and upkeep are handled by their caring staff. Families visiting for the holidays can relax knowing their loved one is supported, comfortable, and living in a space that feels like home. Residents can focus on hosting loved ones and celebrating traditions that bring joy.

The community itself is especially inviting during the holiday season. Oak Crest decorates common areas with seasonal touches that bring warmth and cheer, creating a festive backdrop for visits. Families can gather in cozy conversation spaces, enjoy meals together, or take part in community holiday events that encourage laughter and connection. These shared experiences provide meaningful ways to celebrate, whether through music, crafts, storytelling, or quiet time spent together.

What makes the holidays at Oak Crest truly special is the peace of mind it brings. Families know their loved ones are in a place where care is available if needed, yet independence and personal choice are respected.

Sharing the holidays at Oak Crest becomes an opportunity to create warm, lasting memories. It is a place where families come together comfortably, where residents feel supported, and where the spirit of the season can be enjoyed fully.

For more information about Oak Crest, or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center

2944 Greenwood Acres Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-8461

oakcrestdekalb.org

