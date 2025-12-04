This December, Unwrap Fitness Specials and Festive Winter Programming at Sycamore Park District

If your idea of winter prep involves cocoa, cozy socks, and the intention to “definitely start working out after the holidays,” we’ve got great news: you can get a head start—without even putting down the cocoa. Winter/Spring 2026 Program Registration is officially open! Browse the full lineup and register online at sycparks.org or swing by the Community Center.

From fitness to family fun, we’ve packed the season with opportunities to move, play, and connect!

Speaking of moving… Pathway Fitness is serving up a holiday treat of its own with the Holiday Hustle Sale, running now through Dec. 12. Save 10% on 24-hour memberships and building-hour passes—yes, even on renewal and already-reduced rates for ages 62+ and additional household members. Annual, paid-in-full memberships only. Save now and step into 2026 ready to move!

Looking for seasonal cheer? It’s getting festive at the Community Center!

Cookies with Santa

Fri, Dec. 12: 4–7p.m.

Sat, Dec. 13: 9a.m.–12p.m.

All ages are welcome to join us at the Community Center as we roll out the red carpet—and the cookie trays—for Mr. and Mrs. Claus! This beloved tradition is free and filled with photo ops.

For those craving something a bit more… mischievous… mark your calendar for Open Gym with the Grinch on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Come early to grab a court, then from 12–1p.m. the Grinch himself will join the games. He may not steal your presents, but he will steal the ball. All ages welcome. Pay the daily rate or scan your pass. Ages 9 and under must be accompanied by a paying individual age 18+.

Winter fun starts now!

