Braden Counseling Offers Discount on Deep TMS Therapy for Smoking Cessation

As we step into December and the holiday season fills the air, many people begin feeling the impact of shorter days, colder weather, and disrupted routines.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can surface this time of year, often bringing lower mood, low energy, increased stress, and difficulty staying motivated.

It’s also important to remember that while the holidays are joyful for some, they can be emotionally challenging for many others. Increased demands, family stress, grief, loneliness, and financial strain can all contribute to heightened anxiety or depression during this time.

With the New Year fast approaching, it’s a natural time to reflect on personal goals and healthier habits. If quitting smoking is on your list, we’re here to help you make this resolution one that truly sticks.

To support your commitment to better health, we are offering an exclusive 50% discount on Deep TMS therapy for smoking cessation throughout December and January. Deep TMS is FDA-cleared for smoking cessation and has helped many individuals reduce cravings, regain control, and finally quit for good.

Quitting smoking doesn’t just improve physical health—it can also boost mood, increase energy, and support overall well-being, which is especially valuable during the winter and holiday season.

This season, give yourself the gift of a healthier, brighter start to the New Year.

We’re here to guide you every step of the way.

