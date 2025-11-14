Step Into Holiday Magic at the Ellwood House Museum

The holidays have arrived at the Ellwood House Museum, and the mansion is sparkling with seasonal cheer! Step inside and experience one of DeKalb’s most beloved holiday traditions, now celebrating its 58th year.

Holiday Tours of the Ellwood mansion run Wednesday through Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. through December 15. This year there’s also a 2 p.m. tour of the Ellwood-Nehring house, so you can see two decorated historic homes in one visit. Every room tells a story, from the grand Christmas tree in the Living Room to the whimsical third-floor decorations created by local second graders.

Trees sparkle throughout the house and garlands wind along the staircases, and with the help of decorators and community partners, every corner of the Ellwood House has a little bit of magic.

Make sure you don’t miss Holiday Traditions Weekend, happening December 6–7. Guests can enjoy self-guided tours, live holiday music, and a dessert bar, the perfect weekend to make memories with family and friends. Members can start the celebration early with an exclusive preview night on December 5. It’s a festive, heartwarming way to experience the season and learn about one of DeKalb’s most prominent families.

Before you head home, stop by the Museum Gift Shop for locally inspired treasures, ornaments, and holiday cards, all supporting the Ellwood House Museum’s year-round programs and preservation efforts.

Make this holiday one to remember—visit the Ellwood House Museum and see history shine in its holiday best. Tickets are available online at ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609 to reserve your spot.

For more information, please contact:

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-4609

http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/