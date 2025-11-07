Managing the “Holiday Blues”

The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy and celebration, but for many people, it can bring feelings of sadness, loneliness, or anxiety. These “holiday blues” are more common than you might think, and can be triggered by a variety of factors—such as unrealistic expectations, financial stress, missing loved ones, or the disruption of daily routines. The first step toward managing these feelings is recognizing them.

There are several strategies you can adopt to cope with the holiday blues. First and foremost, set realistic expectations for yourself. Avoid putting pressure on yourself to create the “perfect” holiday. Understand that things may not always go as planned, and that’s perfectly okay. Allow for flexibility in your plans and be kind to yourself.

Reach out for support and stay connected with family and friends, even if it’s just through a phone call or video chat. Human connection can make a big difference in how you feel. Additionally, prioritize self-care during this time. Make sure to take care of your physical and mental health, and give yourself permission to rest and relax.

Limit your social media usage, as it can create unrealistic comparisons and amplify feelings of inadequacy. If old traditions bring up difficult emotions, consider starting new ones. Sometimes creating new memories can be a healing experience. You might also want to consider doing Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a therapeutic approach that can help with trauma and emotional distress.

If you find yourself struggling to cope, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. At Braden Counseling, we offer counseling services to support you through the holidays. Our psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner is also available to assist with your mental health needs. We offer EMDR therapy to help you address any trauma in your life and to empower you to conquer it.

Remember, new ways can lead to better days, and we are here to support you at Braden Counseling Center.

