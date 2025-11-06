Sycamore Park District Partners Recognized with Statewide Honors

The Sycamore Park District is excited to celebrate two partners whose support for recreational opportunities in our community was recently recognized at the state level. Congratulations to Sycamore Men’s 16” Softball League and Weaver Construction Inc., who understand the value of park and recreation and help sustain these important resources.

The Sycamore Men’s 16” Softball League has been awarded the IPRA/IPAD Community Service Award for their decades of dedication to recreation and community spirit. Earlier this summer, the league was also inducted into the Chicago 16-Inch Softball Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award—an incredible honor that highlights more than 90 years of tradition. For generations, players, families, and fans have gathered at Sycamore Community Park’s four grass ball diamonds on Thursday nights. What began as a sport has grown into a legacy—one that fosters connection across backgrounds and generations while creating a uniquely Sycamore experience.

Weaver Construction, Inc., has been recognized as a 2025 IAPD Best Friend of Illinois Parks in the Small Business category. Family-owned since 2003, Weaver has been a steadfast partner in strengthening Sycamore’s public spaces. Following severe spring storm damage to local baseball facilities, Weaver mobilized within hours to restore the facilities –ensuring the season began safely and on time for hundreds of young athletes and families. Their skill, speed, and dedication preserved not just fields, but a source of recreation, youth development, and community pride. Beyond their craftsmanship, Weaver is also a generous supporter of the Sycamore Parks Foundation and an active volunteer in community events.

Both the Sycamore Men’s 16” Softball League and Weaver Construction embody the spirit of community support and togetherness that make Sycamore thrive. We are proud to celebrate them as champions of parks and recreation in our community and across Illinois.

