Holiday Prep: Guest Ready Without the Stress

November is a season for gathering. Whether it involves cooking family recipes in a warm kitchen or sharing laughter around the table, it’s a time to focus on what we’re thankful for and to make memories with the people who matter most. But it’s easy to let the to-do list and house prep steal that joy. The key is to get ahead on cleaning so you can be fully present with your loved ones, savor the smells of a home-cooked meal, and enjoy every moment without the shadow of last-minute stress.

Bathrooms:

The week before, scrub grout—and then the morning of, shine faucets for a polished look.

Wipe mirrors for streak-free shine daily to avoid any build up.

Stock fresh towels, extra toilet paper, and a subtle air freshener.

Kitchen:

Start the season off by decluttering counters to free up prep space.

Toss expired pantry items and any long-forgotten condiments in the fridge.

Deep-clean the microwave, oven, and refrigerator a week before your gathering.

Polish stainless steel appliances for a fresh look.

Living Spaces:

Dust décor, lamps, and baseboards by using a microfiber duster to trap the dust.

Vacuum carpets and rugs; spot-clean or vacuum for pet hair on the upholstery.

Add cozy touches like throw blankets and seasonal pillows to add to the warm feeling.

Guest Spaces:

Freshen bedding and provide extra blankets.

Set out small toiletries like soap, shampoo, and tissues along with packaged snacks to allow your guests to grab a light bite if they were traveling.

We recommend emptying trash cans, wiping down counters, vacuuming traffic areas, and fluffing cushions as a last-minute quick clean before guests arrive.

By handling the cleaning now, you’ll only need light touch-ups before guests arrive, keeping your holidays more relaxed.

