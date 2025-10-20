Opportunity House Offers “Learning For Life” Program to Residents

For more than six decades, Opportunity House (OH) has worked to empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in DeKalb County. From its early beginnings to today, the nonprofit has grown into a full-service agency offering residential care, supported living, employment opportunities, and day programs. In everything it does, the mission remains the same: to enrich lives, build independence, and foster inclusion in the community.

One of the standout offerings is OH’s Learning For Life program, a structured continuing education initiative available to residents and program participants. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, Learning For Life lets individuals progress through multiple levels of training, each one building on what came before.

The curriculum includes life skills, personal development, job readiness, social engagement, and other practical lessons in a supportive setting. Upon completing each level, participants receive recognition—reinforcing accomplishment, confidence, and motivation to keep growing.

What makes the Learning For Life program unique is its focus on experiential learning. Each class features hands-on lessons that encourage students to explore new ideas, problem-solve creatively, and learn by doing. The program also connects learning to the wider community through field trips to local landmarks and visits from guest speakers who can share their knowledge and expertise. This real-world approach helps participants see how what they learn in class applies to everyday life, deepening understanding and building confidence in meaningful ways.

This year, the culmination of hard work and dedication will be celebrated with a graduation ceremony scheduled for November 5, 2025. Graduates will receive certificates marking their achievements and the community is encouraged to recognize their progress. It’s a meaningful way to honor participants’ commitment to growth and learning.

Please join us for this special ceremony to be held at Kishwaukee College on November 5 at 5 p.m. - this terrific event is open to the public!

For more information, please contact:

Opportunity House

357 N. California St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-5108

Email: info@ohinc.org ohinc.org