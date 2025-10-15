Proactive Health Steps Seniors Can Take Right Now

As we move into the colder months, it’s a great time for seniors to take proactive steps to protect their health. Staying ahead of seasonal illnesses and managing ongoing conditions can help maintain independence, boost energy, and reduce the risk of complications. Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb recommends a few simple actions you can take now that can make a big difference later.

One of the most important steps is getting a flu shot. The flu can be especially dangerous for older adults, leading to hospitalizations or worsening existing health conditions. The CDC recommends seniors receive a high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine, which is designed to provide stronger protection for people over age 65.

In addition to the flu shot, there are other vaccines that are highly recommended for seniors. The COVID-19 vaccine and boosters remain important, especially as new variants emerge. Seniors should also ask their doctor about the RSV vaccine, which helps prevent respiratory syncytial virus—a common illness that can be severe in older adults.

Another key vaccine is the pneumococcal vaccine, which protects against pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections. Seniors should also stay up to date with the shingles vaccine, which reduces the risk of developing shingles and its complications, including long-term nerve pain.

Beyond vaccines, regular checkups and screenings help catch health issues early. Blood pressure, cholesterol, vision, and hearing tests should all be part of a routine care plan. Staying active, eating balanced meals, and staying socially connected also support long-term health and reduce the risk of falls, depression, and cognitive decline.

Taking charge of your health today sets the foundation for a stronger tomorrow. Talk to your healthcare provider about what vaccines and screenings are right for you, and make a plan to stay protected as the seasons change.

Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb holds occasional vaccine clinics on campus for residents. For more information about Oak Crest, or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center

2944 Greenwood Acres Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-8461

oakcrestdekalb.org