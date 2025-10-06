Fall Allergy Defense

October brings crisp air, colorful leaves, and plenty of fun, from pumpkin carving to costume parades. Our kiddos are excited for trick-or-treating, and our fur babies often enjoy extra outdoor time in the cooler weather.

But while we’re busy making memories, fall allergens like dust, mold spores, and pollen can quietly sneak into our homes, triggering sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion. With a few targeted cleaning steps, you can keep your home cozy, festive, and more comfortable for everyone—two-legged and four-legged alike.

Upholstery maintenance includes:

Bedding, blankets, and curtains (if possible) should be washed in hot water to kill dust mites.

Vacuum upholstery with a brush attachment to remove allergens.

Dusting surfaces:

When trying to remove dust this time of year, a feather duster should be avoided. Microfiber cloths are the best product to trap particles instead of scattering them.

Pay attention to overlooked spots: ceiling fan blades, window sills, baseboards, door or cabinet trim, and behind furniture.

All floors need extra attention this time of year:

Vacuum carpets and rugs twice weekly with a HEPA-filter vacuum.

Mop hard floors regularly to capture dust and pollen tracked inside.

Air Quality matters:

Replace HVAC filters monthly during heavy heating use.

Wipe down vents and consider a portable HEPA air purifier in bedrooms or small family rooms.

Use a dehumidifier in damp areas to prevent mold growth.

We love our fur babies, but dander and pollen can attach to their coats. Be sure to:

Increase brushing—preferably outdoors, even for pets that do not shed. This will reduce indoor dander.

Wash pet bedding often and keep litter boxes clean.

By focusing on these simple yet effective habits, you’ll cut down on allergens and enjoy the crisp autumn season without as many sniffles.

