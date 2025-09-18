Why Fall Is a Great Time for a Furnace Clean and Check

As summer winds down, early fall is an ideal time to schedule a furnace clean and check. This mild-weather window, between the demands of cooling season and the rush of winter heating calls, is typically a slower period for HVAC contractors like KM Heating and Cooling. Booking service now means faster appointments and more availability before the first cold snap arrives and schedules start to fill up with emergency no-heat calls.

A professional fall furnace check from KM Heating and Cooling helps ensure your heating system is safe, clean, and operating at peak efficiency. One very important part of this inspection involves a close look at the heat exchanger. Any signs of cracks or metal fatigue can indicate potential safety issues, especially the risk of carbon monoxide leaks. Your technician will also clean and inspect the burners, ensuring a steady and efficient flame for consistent heat.

The venting system will be inspected to confirm there are no blockages or damage that could affect airflow or indoor air quality. Filters will be cleaned or replaced to allow for better air circulation and reduced strain on the furnace. If you have a whole-home humidifier, it will be checked for proper operation, and the humidifier pad will be changed if needed.

The blower assembly is another area that will receive attention. Dust and buildup on the blower wheel can reduce efficiency and air output, so cleaning this component is essential. Electrical connections will be checked and tightened, and your technician will clean the flame sensor, which helps the furnace start up reliably. If you have a condensing furnace, the condensate drain will be inspected and cleaned.

Finally, your thermostat will be tested to ensure it is working correctly, along with carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. A fall furnace tune-up is not just preventative maintenance—it is peace of mind.

For more information, or to schedule a visit, please call (815) 691-1991 and ask for Dave Kissel.

KM Heating and Cooling

339 Wurlitzer Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-691-1991

KMHeatingandCooling.com