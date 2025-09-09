How to Clean a Vacuum Cleaner

If someone asked when you last used your vacuum, you’d probably be able to provide a general answer. But when was the last time you cleaned the vacuum itself? It’s easy to forget that the tools used for housekeeping need maintenance themselves. However, keeping your cleaning appliances in good condition can increase their lifespan.

Cleaning Your Vacuum

Your bagless vacuum needs ample airflow to work properly. Because of this, it’s important to keep canisters and filters clean. In terms of routine maintenance, you’ll need to make sure your vacuum’s canister is emptied whenever it’s halfway full. You should also take the time to clean your vacuum regularly using the following instructions.Be sure to collect your equipment first: microfiber cloths, dishwashing liquid, scissors, screw driver, and a grout brush.

Steps to Cleaning a Vacuum:

Canister

Unplug the vacuum and remove the canister.

Wipe the inside of the canister with a dry microfiber cloth.

Wash the canister with warm soapy water, then rinse.

Dry completely.

Filter

Check manufacturer’s instructions to determine if the filter is washable or needs to be replaced.

To wash, you first need to remove it and tap it over a trash can to remove loose dust.

Rinse with water, but do NOT use soap or cleaners unless your manufacturer’s instructions specifically say.

Dry overnight.

Base Plate

Remove the base plate so that you can clean the beater bar.

Cut any threads, taking care not to damage the bristles on the bar.

Use a grout brush to remove any debris.

Wipe down the base plate of the vacuum with a dry microfiber cloth.

Finally, wipe down the outside of the vacuum.

By keeping your vacuum clean it will perform better and last longer. A clean vacuum made easy with Merry Maids!

