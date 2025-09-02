Community Connection Through Creativity: Sycamore Park District and Jubilee Present 3rd Annual Art in the Park

At the Sycamore Park District , wellness isn’t just about physical activity—it’s about creating inclusive spaces and opportunities that nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Local art is a vital part of that mission. Viewing or creating art can be a calming, therapeutic experience, offering a way to express emotions, reflect on life, and find moments of peace. On a community level, local art invites people to gather, share ideas, and appreciate the diversity of perspectives within one’s community.

The Sycamore Park District is proud to partner with Jubilee Art Gallery , 128 East Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, in this mission. For almost two years, Jubilee has been a vibrant hub for local artists, providing a space where creativity thrives and community is built.

Now in its third year, Art in the Park , a free community event showcasing local artists, has become a vibrant celebration of this spirit. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 14, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.in Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore. A wide variety of local artists and makers will have items for sale, kids can join in the fun with hands-on activities, and foodies will enjoy delicious eats from the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck.

Art in the Park is so much more than a beautiful day outdoors—supporting local artists, investing in our community’s cultural health, and taking part in a shared community experience benefits everyone!

We invite you to discover something special for yourself or as a gift, meet the artists, and be inspired by the creativity that lives right here in your neighborhood. Thank you to the generous event sponsors, Northern Illinois Federal Credit Union and Heartland Bank.

For more information, please contact:

Sycamore Park District

480 Airport Rd.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-895-3365

sycparks.org