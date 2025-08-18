Aging Well: Three Tips for Keeping Your Hearing in Check

When it comes to aging well, maintaining your hearing is a vital component for ensuring you stay connected and engaged with the world around you. Here are some tips to help keep your ears healthy for years to come:

1. Get regular hearing screenings. Think of hearing screenings like routine dental or eye exams—they are a crucial part of preventative healthcare. According to World Health Organization guidelines, adults 50 and older should be screened every five years. After age 65, screenings are recommended every one to three years. Certain chronic conditions, including sleep apnea, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease can increase your risk of hearing loss, which means more frequent monitoring may be needed.

2. Maintain your hearing aids. For those who use hearing aids, proper maintenance is essential for optimal performance and longevity. Users should have their devices professionally checked and cleaned every six months. Daily care is also important. Make sure to keep them protected from the elements, such as rain and dust, and keep them out of reach of children or pets. Hearing care professionals recommend replacing devices every three to five years to benefit from new technology.

3. Wear ear protection. Protecting your hearing during loud activities like concerts, sporting events, or even mowing the lawn is essential for everyone, not just those with existing hearing loss. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, significant damage can occur silently. As many as 30% to 50% of the inner ear’s delicate hair cells can be permanently destroyed before the loss is even evident on a hearing test. For this reason, it is critical to get in the habit of using ear protection before you ever notice a problem.

